SUNY Oswego Children’s Weekend at Oswego Public Library Scheduled

OSWEGO – Come see the performances of the SUNY Storytelling class on May 11 at 1 p.m.

Amazing Erik by Mike Huber, Your Alien by Tammi Sauer and City Dog, Country Dog by Mo Willems will be performed by the class, followed by refreshments.

Performances of the Fairytale Cinema by SUNY Children’s Literature and Film class will follow at 2:30 p.m.

They will be showing the Child’s Garden in Verse in cel animation the Grimm’s Fairy Tales in paper cut-out animation, and Beatrix Potter tales in clay animation.

It is a wonderful opportunity for the community to see what students create.

This event will take place in the Community Room at the Oswego Public Library.

All Children’s Room Programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

Please call Karen Swartz at 315-341-5867 if you have further questions.

