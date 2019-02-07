SUNY Oswego Names Area Students to President’s List

OSWEGO, NY — SUNY Oswego has named high-performing students from the area to the President’s List for fall 2018 for earning grade point averages of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale.
Katelyn E. Garrett of Ferris Road in Cato, a senior adolescence education major
Trent Lunkenheimer of P.O. Box 13 in Cato, a sophomore adolescence education major
Caleb Stahl of White Road in Cato, a senior biology major
Nathanial D. Stahl of White Road in Cato, a junior biology major
Emma G. Thompson of Misty Meadow Drive in Cato, a freshman studio art major
Elizabeth A. Choquette of Kelly Drive in Central Square, a junior criminal justice major
Quinn M. Ceilly of Center Street in Cleveland, a junior psychology major
Kayla L. Cook of P.O. Box 37 in Cleveland, a junior adolescence education major
Ryan C. Gelnett of Drive 4 in Cleveland, a junior applied mathematics major
Daniel J. Hotaling of Oneida Street in Fulton, a junior wellness management major
Robert Jackowski of State Route 48 in Fulton, a junior philosophy major
Taylor L. Kesterke of Wildwood Avenue in Fulton, a junior childhood education major
Megan E. Maestri of Hawthorne Road in Fulton, a sophomore wellness management major
Justin R. Ross of State Route 49 in Fulton, a senior electrical and computer engineering major
Anthony M. Salerno of Olde Maple Avenue in Fulton, a sophomore zoology major
Nathan E. Shaw of County Route 6 in Fulton, a junior accounting major
Erika M. Wallace of South Third Street in Fulton, a senior technology education major
Evan M. Waugh of Cayuga Street in Fulton, a senior adolescence education major
Tyler J. Fleming of Bardeen Road in Hastings, a junior public justice major
Samantha K. Wheeler of Hagen Road in Lacona, a senior computer science major
Lauren E. Hardy of Stevens Road in Martville, a senior zoology major
Brittany A. Bennett of Johnson Road in Mexico, a junior accounting major
Hayden M. Garner of Emery Road in Mexico, a junior business administration major
Benjamin O. Pelow of Norman Avenue in Mexico, a junior applied mathematics major
Alec P. Suits of Meeker Avenue in Minetto, a senior electrical and computer engineering major
Kristen Albright of Woolson Road in Oswego, a senior business administration major
Samantha Austin of Woolson Road in Oswego, a junior broadcasting and mass communication major
Sushmita Banerjee of Riggs Hall in Oswego, a senior computer science major
Trevor L. Boni of Middle Road in Oswego, a senior information science major
Kenneth Brennan of East Ninth Street in Oswego, a senior computer science major
Hannah Brown of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, a junior anthropology major
Mary M. Buske of County Route 6 in Oswego, a senior human resource management major
Michaela F. Callen of East Van Buren Street in Oswego, a junior adolescence education major
Shakhar Dasgupta of Scales Hall in Oswego, a senior software engineering major
Taylor R. Davis of Hayfly Road in Oswego, a junior wellness management major
Zachariah R. Desacia of Sabin Road in Oswego, a junior wellness management major
Dominick A. Donabella of West Cayuga Street in Oswego, a junior broadcasting and mass communication major
Charles B. Edic of Thompson Road in Oswego, a senior technology management major
Christopher E. Emond of Maple Street in Oswego, a junior communication and social interaction major
Mikala L. Fredette of Nine Mile Point Road in Oswego, a sophomore business administration major
Laura E. Godden of County Route 7 in Oswego, a senior wellness management major
Rachel M. Godden of County Route 8 in Oswego, a sophomore psychology major
Natalie A. Griffin of State Route 48 in Oswego, a sophomore gender and women’s studies major
Grace A. Hibbert of Hayfly Road in Oswego, a freshman gender and women’s studies major
Katherine E. Knopp of Health Camp Road in Oswego, a senior wellness management major
Brianah M. Lane of County Route 1 in Oswego, a senior accounting major
Robert LeFevre of Candlewood Drive in Oswego, a junior business administration major
Rachel J. Leotta of Ellen Street in Oswego, a sophomore theatre major
Karl M. Mosbo of Burden Drive in Oswego, a junior applied mathematics major
Tracie L. Murphy of East Ninth Street in Oswego, a senior human development major
Pragya Pahari of East Albany Street in Oswego, a junior graphic design major
Joann Parks of Ridge Road in Oswego, a senior zoology major
Nicholas Radford of West Fourth Street in Oswego, a senior music major
Kristie J. Reitz of West Schuyler Street in Oswego, a junior adolescence education major
Tonia T. Sanzo of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, a junior software engineering major
Alexander M. Seubert of State Route 104 in Oswego, a senior music major
Laura Swaine of West Fourth Street in Oswego, a senior linguistics major
Emily M. Tepfenhart of Sunrise Drive in Oswego, a senior global and international studies major
Laura B. Wells of County Route 1 in Oswego, a junior communication and social interaction major
Sydnei L. Williams of East 10th Street in Oswego, a junior theatre major
Stacey A. Clark of P.O. Box 435 in Parish, a senior music major
Shannon Dolan of Kline Road in Pennellville, a senior business administration major
Codie J. Corso of County Line Road in Phoenix, a senior public justice major
Brennan R. Laque of Glen Abbey Terrace in Phoenix, a senior business administration major
Julianna Meyers of County Route 12 in Phoenix, a senior music major
Andrew K. Smith of Gilbert Mills Road in Phoenix, a senior mathematics major
Hanna R. Greulich of Centerville Road in Pulaski, a senior biology major
Liberty Yalch of County Route 2 in Richland, a senior graphic design major
Brenton Allen of Shaffer Road in Sterling, a senior accounting major
Katelyn N. Carr of Cosgrove Road in Sterling, a junior geology major
Warren F. Kincaid of Woodland Drive in West Monroe, a junior chemistry major
