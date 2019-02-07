SUNY Oswego Names Area Students to President’s List

OSWEGO, NY — SUNY Oswego has named high-performing students from the area to the President’s List for fall 2018 for earning grade point averages of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale.

Katelyn E. Garrett of Ferris Road in Cato, a senior adolescence education major

Trent Lunkenheimer of P.O. Box 13 in Cato, a sophomore adolescence education major

Caleb Stahl of White Road in Cato, a senior biology major

Nathanial D. Stahl of White Road in Cato, a junior biology major

Emma G. Thompson of Misty Meadow Drive in Cato, a freshman studio art major

Elizabeth A. Choquette of Kelly Drive in Central Square, a junior criminal justice major

Quinn M. Ceilly of Center Street in Cleveland, a junior psychology major

Kayla L. Cook of P.O. Box 37 in Cleveland, a junior adolescence education major

Ryan C. Gelnett of Drive 4 in Cleveland, a junior applied mathematics major

Daniel J. Hotaling of Oneida Street in Fulton, a junior wellness management major

Robert Jackowski of State Route 48 in Fulton, a junior philosophy major

Taylor L. Kesterke of Wildwood Avenue in Fulton, a junior childhood education major

Megan E. Maestri of Hawthorne Road in Fulton, a sophomore wellness management major

Justin R. Ross of State Route 49 in Fulton, a senior electrical and computer engineering major

Anthony M. Salerno of Olde Maple Avenue in Fulton, a sophomore zoology major

Nathan E. Shaw of County Route 6 in Fulton, a junior accounting major

Erika M. Wallace of South Third Street in Fulton, a senior technology education major

Evan M. Waugh of Cayuga Street in Fulton, a senior adolescence education major

Tyler J. Fleming of Bardeen Road in Hastings, a junior public justice major

Samantha K. Wheeler of Hagen Road in Lacona, a senior computer science major

Lauren E. Hardy of Stevens Road in Martville, a senior zoology major

Brittany A. Bennett of Johnson Road in Mexico, a junior accounting major

Hayden M. Garner of Emery Road in Mexico, a junior business administration major

Benjamin O. Pelow of Norman Avenue in Mexico, a junior applied mathematics major

Alec P. Suits of Meeker Avenue in Minetto, a senior electrical and computer engineering major

Kristen Albright of Woolson Road in Oswego, a senior business administration major

Samantha Austin of Woolson Road in Oswego, a junior broadcasting and mass communication major

Sushmita Banerjee of Riggs Hall in Oswego, a senior computer science major

Trevor L. Boni of Middle Road in Oswego, a senior information science major

Kenneth Brennan of East Ninth Street in Oswego, a senior computer science major

Hannah Brown of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, a junior anthropology major

Mary M. Buske of County Route 6 in Oswego, a senior human resource management major

Michaela F. Callen of East Van Buren Street in Oswego, a junior adolescence education major

Shakhar Dasgupta of Scales Hall in Oswego, a senior software engineering major

Taylor R. Davis of Hayfly Road in Oswego, a junior wellness management major

Zachariah R. Desacia of Sabin Road in Oswego, a junior wellness management major

Dominick A. Donabella of West Cayuga Street in Oswego, a junior broadcasting and mass communication major

Charles B. Edic of Thompson Road in Oswego, a senior technology management major

Christopher E. Emond of Maple Street in Oswego, a junior communication and social interaction major

Mikala L. Fredette of Nine Mile Point Road in Oswego, a sophomore business administration major

Laura E. Godden of County Route 7 in Oswego, a senior wellness management major

Rachel M. Godden of County Route 8 in Oswego, a sophomore psychology major

Natalie A. Griffin of State Route 48 in Oswego, a sophomore gender and women’s studies major

Grace A. Hibbert of Hayfly Road in Oswego, a freshman gender and women’s studies major

Katherine E. Knopp of Health Camp Road in Oswego, a senior wellness management major

Brianah M. Lane of County Route 1 in Oswego, a senior accounting major

Robert LeFevre of Candlewood Drive in Oswego, a junior business administration major

Rachel J. Leotta of Ellen Street in Oswego, a sophomore theatre major

Karl M. Mosbo of Burden Drive in Oswego, a junior applied mathematics major

Tracie L. Murphy of East Ninth Street in Oswego, a senior human development major

Pragya Pahari of East Albany Street in Oswego, a junior graphic design major

Joann Parks of Ridge Road in Oswego, a senior zoology major

Nicholas Radford of West Fourth Street in Oswego, a senior music major

Kristie J. Reitz of West Schuyler Street in Oswego, a junior adolescence education major

Tonia T. Sanzo of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, a junior software engineering major

Alexander M. Seubert of State Route 104 in Oswego, a senior music major

Laura Swaine of West Fourth Street in Oswego, a senior linguistics major

Emily M. Tepfenhart of Sunrise Drive in Oswego, a senior global and international studies major

Laura B. Wells of County Route 1 in Oswego, a junior communication and social interaction major

Sydnei L. Williams of East 10th Street in Oswego, a junior theatre major

Stacey A. Clark of P.O. Box 435 in Parish, a senior music major

Shannon Dolan of Kline Road in Pennellville, a senior business administration major

Codie J. Corso of County Line Road in Phoenix, a senior public justice major

Brennan R. Laque of Glen Abbey Terrace in Phoenix, a senior business administration major

Julianna Meyers of County Route 12 in Phoenix, a senior music major

Andrew K. Smith of Gilbert Mills Road in Phoenix, a senior mathematics major

Hanna R. Greulich of Centerville Road in Pulaski, a senior biology major

Liberty Yalch of County Route 2 in Richland, a senior graphic design major

Brenton Allen of Shaffer Road in Sterling, a senior accounting major

Katelyn N. Carr of Cosgrove Road in Sterling, a junior geology major

Warren F. Kincaid of Woodland Drive in West Monroe, a junior chemistry major

Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive. U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2019, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2019 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”

Visit oswego.edu for more information.

