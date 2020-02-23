Teen Charged In Connection With Armed Robberies

UPDATE – The 15-year-old subject displayed a realistic imitation firearm in his waistband before taking $78.

Both the money and the imitation firearm were recovered on Saturday night.

On Nov. 16, 2019, the 15-year-old subject displayed a firearm that matches the description of the imitation firearm that was recovered.

That robbery yielded $800 that was not recovered.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE BELOW

CENTRAL SQUARE – On Feb. 22, at approximately 8:07 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and New York State police responded to the Dollar Tree in the village of Central Square for a reported armed robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was discovered in the area with proceeds of the robbery, police said.

The subject was arrested and upon further investigation was connected to the armed robbery that occurred at the same business on Nov. 16, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 315-349-3411.

