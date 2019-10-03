The Arc of Oswego County Awarded $15,000 in Grants from NYSARC Trust Services

FULTON, NY – The Arc of Oswego County has been awarded $15,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support The Arc of Oswego County’s recreation program.

The Arc is a not-for-profit organization based in Fulton that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,

NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities while enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for public benefits programs, such as Medicaid or SSI.

For 2019, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $2,933,000 in grants to The Arc New York chapters statewide.

This year, The Arc of Oswego County received $15,000 to provide new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the more than 150 people it supports.

The Arc of Oswego County plans to use the recreation grants to support its annual camping trip.

Some of the funds were also used earlier this summer to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in a fishing tournament hosted by The Arc of Oswego County, complete with several charter boats on Lake Ontario, an experience many of the participating individuals had never been able to enjoy before.

To learn more about The Arc of Oswego County, call (315) 598-3108 or visit arcofoswegocounty.org.

About The Arc of Oswego County

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953.

Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship and planning assistance and more.

Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

About NYSARC Trust Services

NYSARC Trust Services has administered supplemental needs trusts since 1972, helping more than 20,000 people with disabilities protect their eligibility for government benefits and improve their quality of life.

Our trust programs give people with disabilities the opportunity to remain in their communities with greater comfort and independence while providing peace of mind to their family and loved ones.

NYSARC Trust Services administers first- and third-party supplemental needs trusts and pooled trusts for income and resource (asset) protection.

When protecting settlement proceeds with a NYSARC Community Trust, we can also administer Medicare Set-Aside accounts.

For more information, please call (518) 439-8323 or visit us www.nysarctrustservices.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...