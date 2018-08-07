The Gardens by Morningstar Now Hiring PCA, HHA, LPN, and RNs

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Gardens by Morningstar presents an informational hiring event at 11 a.m. on August 10 at Oswego County Workforce New York located at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.

The Gardens has immediate openings to fill several facility- and community-based positions for Personal Care Aides (PCA), Home Health Aides (HHA), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), and Registered Nurses (RNs).

“We have exciting career opportunities for individuals who are certified in these medical roles,” said Tina Whorrall, director of Homecare Services. “These positions provide our residents with the assistance they need to be active and comfortable in their environment and to promote their individuality and independence.”

Full-time and part-time positions are available, and training will be provided.

Candidates must have their certification completed and up-to-date.

Interested applicants can e-mail their resume to: [email protected]

For more information or to sign up for the hiring event, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000.

