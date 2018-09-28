The Salvation Army Cupboard Is Bare

OSWEGO – Addressing a pressing need for food donations for the Salvation Army’s food pantries, Captain Heather Odom said, “Our shelves are extremely low, and the need is great!”

Grocery items in greatest need include canned vegetables, soups, pasta, canned meat, rice, and canned fruit, but any nonperishable foods are acceptable.

Contributions to the food pantries may be delivered to the Centers for Worship and Service at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, or to 62 S. First St. in Fulton, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday or 10 a,m, to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Call 315-343-6491 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, for more information.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, as well as groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services.

In August, the Corps provided 869 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 325 in Fulton.

It also provided 152 Oswego households with groceries for 2,304 meals and 38 Fulton households with groceries for 783 meals, and it distributed about 800 loaves of bread.

Fourteen households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program, now serving four individuals, that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.

