Theme Weeks Announced For Camp Hollis Summer Season

OSWEGO TOWN – From inventions to wilderness survival skills to exploring ancient civilizations, the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau has planned a variety of exciting and creative activities for children attending Camp Hollis this summer.

Located on the shore of beautiful Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is a co-ed summer camp for children ages 8 to 14.

The facility is owned by Oswego County and operated as a children’s camp during the summer by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Camp director Zach Grulich, coordinator of recreation and youth development for the Youth Bureau, said there are a variety of options for attending Camp Hollis, from day camp to week-long themed activities.

Applications are now being accepted for the summer season.

Eight-year-olds are invited to stay for one night at the camp’s “First Camp Experience” overnight program.

Residential campers ages 9 to 14 can attend a fun-filled, week-long, overnight camping experience.

The day camp program is open to campers age 6 to 12 and is offered weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while residential camp is in session.

Day campers get to enjoy the same day programs offered to resident campers and have lunch with the rest of camp.

The Summer 2019 Camp Theme Weeks are as follows:

– Week 1, 8-Year-Old Overnight, June 27-28: Eight-year-olds are invited to spend two days and one night at the “First Camp Experience” overnight program. Campers will experience all Camp Hollis has to offer in a shortened camp week, getting them excited for a future full week camp experience.

– Week 2, Invention Convention, June 30 – July 5: Imagination gains fuel, and creativity soars at Camp Hollis! Campers are presented with hands-on activities that encourage creative problem-solving skills, teamwork, creativity, and innovation. With sparks of originality, campers will be inventing new games and designing the unthinkable with the environment around them.

– Week 3, Super Splash Week, July 7-12: Cannonball into a week of water fun! Come and enjoy a week of wet ‘n wild water activities, slip and slides, cannonball contests, water hoses, water balloons and more.

– Week 4, Time Traveler, July 14-19: Campers will experience ancient civilizations and learn how different cultures from the past thrived. The whole week will take the campers from the beginnings of time through present day, just in time to be picked up by their parents.

– Week 5, Hollis Has Talent, July 21-26: Like the popular television show “America’s Got Talent,” this week’s activities bring the excitement of the stage to camp! Hollis Has Talent will allow campers to showcase an individual strength or be a fun member of their cabin’s talented group.

– Week 6, Wilderness Survival, July 28 – Aug. 2: Learn to build fires, live outdoors and sleep under the stars. Campers this week have extra chances to hone their outdoor skills.

– Week 7, 13- and 14-Year-Old Week, Aug. 4-9: Campers take part in a week long experience much different than the typical week at Camp Hollis. 13- and 14-year-old campers sign up for three specialized camp activities and spend the week developing their skills in those areas.

In addition to themed activities, Camp Hollis also offers swimming, nature hikes, games, sports, arts and crafts, and more activities.

Families who are interested in learning more about Camp Hollis are invited to an open house and information session from 1 to 4 p.m. June 9 at the camp, located at 40 Health Camp Road in the town of Oswego.

Tours may also be scheduled by appointment for those unable to attend the open house.

“Since its origins in 1946, Camp Hollis has taken great pride in making its summer camp programs accessible to all Oswego County families,” said Grulich.

Camp fees are based on household income and family size and range from $20 to $70 for the 8-year-old overnight program, $40 to $195 for week-long sessions, and $150 for week-long day camp.

Scholarships are available through the Friends of Camp Hollis for families with financial hardships.

For information contact the Youth Bureau weekdays at 315-349-3451 or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/youth/hollis/index.html.

