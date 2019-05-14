FULTON, NY – Thomas A. Lehtonen, 48, of Palermo, passed away Monday May 13, 2019, at home.

He was born in Oswego to Carl and Barbara Nutting Lehtonen and was a graduate of Mexico Academy Central Schools, where he was a member of the wrestling team.

Tom also completed the machinist program Oswego County B.O.C.E.S. in 1989.

He was employed by D & D Lumber in Central Square and had an appreciation for working with wood.

Tom enjoyed spending his free time outdoors as he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Tom is survived by his two daughters, Renee Loomis of Palermo and Brandi (Sammara) Lehtonen of Fulton; his parents, Carl and Barbara Lehtonen of Palermo; his brother, Scott (Ann) Lehtonen of Palermo; five grandchildren, Brayden, Addison, Greyson, Kora and Theodore Thomas; his niece, Carrie Lehtonen; and his nephew, Hunter Lehtonen.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Lehtonen family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

