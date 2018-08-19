Tim Sears Jr. Wins Fulton Speedway Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series Feature; Ron Davis III Unique eCigs Series Champion

FULTON, NY – Tim Sears Jr. from Hastings, NY won the final race of the Unique eCigs 358 Modifed Series while Ron Davis III from Memphis, NY won the overall title Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway.

The 50-lap Unique eCigs 358 Modified feature finale came down to a battle between Tim Sears Jr. and division rookie Ron Davis III. Sears would hound Davis for a number of laps before Sears would trap Davis behind a lapped car and take the lead on lap 32.

From there Sears would slowly drive away from Davis for the win.

Other winners on Power Seal Driveway Sealing and Northeast Racing Products, Auction, Trade Show & Swap Meet night were, Jackson Gill, Brandon Ford, Chris Mackey (SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) Kevan Cook (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Ryan Gustin (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).

Billy Whittaker would jump out to the early lead in the 50-lap Modified feature with Pat Ward right on his back bumper. Whittaker’s lead would be short-lived as Ward drove into the top-spot after a lap 2 caution and restart.

With 10 laps complete Ward and Davis broke away from the rest of the field battling for the lead. Billy Decker in the Todd Root No.15 chased the top two with Whittaker and Tim Sears Jr. showing in the top five.

The yellow flag would wave on lap 12 slowing the race. On the restart Davis drove by Ward to be scored the new leader of the race.

Davis would open a half-a-straightaway lead when the scoring tower showed lap 20. Ward and Sears raced side-by-side for second and third with Decker and Whittaker fourth and fifth.

When the race reached halfway, Davis still led but Sears cut his lead in half with Decker right with the top two, waiting for any mistakes.

After seeing Sears underneath, him for a couple laps, Davis switched to the bottom groove, hoping to slow Sears’ momentum.

On lap 33 exiting turn two, Sears was able to trap Davis behind a lapped car and would have the lead by the time they exited turn four.

Over the remaining laps Tim Sears Jr. was able to slowly drive away from Ron Davis III for the win. Billy Decker, Pat Ward and Tom Sears Jr. finished third through fifth.

With his second-place finish, Ron Davis III was crowned Champion of the Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series.

The SUNY Canton Sportsman were impressive once again seeing 67 cars sign into the pits setting up three 25-lap features.

In the first feature AJ Miller would jump out to the lead, setting a quick pace.

When the race reached 5 laps Miller and Jackson Gill were in a two-car breakaway out front. Tyler Corcoran, Alan Fink, Richie Riggs and Jessica Power were in a tight fight for third through sixth.

The yellow flag would wave on lap 7 with Gill using the top of the speedway on the restart to take the lead.

On lap 15 the biggest incident of the season would take place involving eight cars on the back straightaway causing the red flag to stop the race. Scott Prentice would sustain the heaviest damage. All drivers were okay.

Once the race went back to green and the rest of the distance, nobody seriously challenged Jackson Gill as he went on to his fourth feature win of the year. Points leader Alan Fink, AJ Miller, Tyler Corcoran and Kyle Perry finished second through fifth.

Torrey Stoughtenger would grab the lead at the drop of the green in the second 25-lap feature as he quickly separated himself from the two and three wide racing behind him.

With 5 laps showing on the scoring tower, Stoughtenger opened a half-a-straightaway lead. Willy Decker Jr., Joe Sobotka, Steve Marshall and Wade Chrisman fought for second through fifth. Decker and Nick Krause would lead after yellows and restarts before lap 10.

With 10 laps to go Krause and Brandon Ford were in a two-car breakaway tight battle for the lead. Ford and Krause would swap the lead back and forth with Ford making the winning pass on lap 22 for his third win of the year. Wade Chrisman, Dorian Wahdan and Anthony Rasmussen finished third through fifth.

In the final 25-lap Sportsman feature Tom Juno would jump out to the early lead, while behind him the racing was two and three wide, looking for a way to the front.

With 5 laps showing on the scoring tower Juno led by five car lengths with Brett Draper, Chris Hulsizer, Zach Sobotka, Brandon Carvey, Corey Barker and Chris Mackey slugged it out for second through seventh.

Juno would open the biggest lead of the race by a half a straightaway lead by lap 10. Draper, Mackey, Hulsizer and Sobotka looked for a way to close on the leader.

The yellow flag would wave on lap 11 to tighten the field up. Chris Mackey would take the lead on the restart.

Once in the lead the only thing that slowed Chris Mackey down, once out front, was a yellow on lap 21 as he would go on to win his second feature of the year. Zach Sobotka, Chris Hulsizer, Corey Barker and Brett Draper finished second through fifth.

The top-two finishers from the Sportsman features raced in the 4-lap Power Seal Challenge. Zach Sobotka was the class of the field in the dash. ($150) Zach Sobotka ($100) Chris Mackey ($80) Nick Krause ($60) Alan Fink ($50) Brandon Ford ($50) Jackson Gill.

In the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature Max Hill would lead from the drop of the green until Kevan Cook was able to drive by Hill on lap 3.

At the halfway point Cook was on rails leading by almost 3 seconds over the side-by-side battle for second and third between Jason Parkhurst and Dale Caswell with Chris Fleming and Max Hill in fourth and fifth.

Over the second half of the race and no yellows to slow the race, Cook cruised to the 3.2 seconds win. Jason Parkhurst, Dale Caswell, Chris Fleming and Sean Beardsley finished second through fifth.

If you’re going to win your first feature, might as well do it in dominating fashion. That is exactly what Ryan Gustin did leading from the drop of the green to the checkers. Richard Murtaugh, Kearra Backus, Riley Rogala and Jake Davis finished second through fifth.

This Saturday, August 25, is one of the fan favorite events on the racing calendar with the chaos and crunching metal of August Annihilation – Kings Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo Derbies. The 4&6 Cylinder Chain and Bang will pay $1,000-to-win and the Light Truck & Mini Van Junk Run pays $750-to-win.

If you want to participate go to the Fulton Speedway website and click on the August Annihilation graphic on the right-hand side to see the rules.

Racing on August 25 presented by Burke’s Home Center & Lindsey Aggregates will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger. Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

