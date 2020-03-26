Tops Installs Plexiglas Shields To Registers

OSWEGO COUNTY – Beginning as early as today, Tops will be rolling our additional safety measures at all of its 162 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Those safety measures include installing Plexiglas shields on as many of their front end registers as possible. Where Plexiglas cannot be affixed because of equipment limitations, associates will be provided with protective face shields which will also be used by Tops associates working in our pharmacy department and at our customer service desk.

This installation process will take place over the course of the next few weeks.

These safety measures are in addition to Tops existing PPE (personal protection equipment) procedures which include providing gloves for their associates, hand sanitizer and wipes for their associates and customers respectively, and the newly instituted Comfort Zone areas at the registers providing more social distancing between customers as well as the customer and Tops associate.

Additionally there is an associate assigned at each store specifically in charge of sanitization of the front end registers, check stands, conveyor belts, customer service desks, point of sale devices and other frequently touched surfaces most accessed by customers on a continual basis during operating hours.

