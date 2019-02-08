Trinity Plans A Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night

OSWEGO – Trinity Catholic School’s 7th annual Comedy Night will be held on March 1 when hysterically funny comedians will grace The American Foundry’s stage at 8 p.m.

Headliner Erin Jackson is one of the most popular acts in New York City and has appeared on Conan, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Last Comic Standing.

And, her opener, Jeff Scott, will bring you to happy tears.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served 7 – 8 p.m.

A cash bar will be open throughout the evening.

Tickets are $20/person or $180/table of eight.

There will be tons of baskets and two handmade, exquisite end tables for raffle as well as fun, new games to enhance the evening.

Proceeds benefit Trinity Catholic School’s Scholarship Fund.

Tickets available by calling 315-343-6700.

