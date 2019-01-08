Trinity’s Annual Trivia Night Slated

OSWEGO – Who’s ready for the second year of Oswego’s most awesome trivia night?

Trinity Catholic School will again conduct an interactive trivia experience with guest DJ Nate Emmons, owner of Just Push Play Productions, who will read questions aloud as well as display questions and video clips on TV screens.

Pizza and wings are included in the ticket price.

Trivia cheats will be available for purchase and there will be a cash bar.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians at 22 Munn St., Oswego, will again host the event.

Cost is $20 per person and groups consist of four.

Tickets available at Trinity or by calling 315-343-6700.

Doors open 6:30 p.m.; trivia starts at 7 p.m. on January 19.

Proceeds will benefit Trinity’s Scholarship Fund.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...