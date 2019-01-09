Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash in Albion

PULASKI – State Police in Pulaski is investigating a two-car fatal crash that occurred Tuesday, January 8, on State Route 13 in the town of Albion.

The investigation has revealed, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on State Route 13 attempting to pass a 2017 Kia Optima, driven by Dawn Metzler, 48, from Altmar, who was also traveling in the westbound lane.

As the driver attempted to pass the Kia, the operator lost control and began to spin, striking the Kia and then exiting the north shoulder of the roadway and striking a tree head-on.

The Ford Explorer then became engulfed in flames with the driver trapped within.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mrs. Metzler was not injured in the crash.

The name of the driver of the Ford Explorer is not being released at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office to verify the driver’s identity and an official cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

