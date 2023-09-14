Ithaca College Students Named To Spring 2023 Dean’s List

ITHACA, NY – Gabby Moran of Central Square, 13036 has been named to Ithaca College’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

About Ithaca College

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 5,200 students, the college offers more than 90 degree programs in its schools of Business; Communications; Humanities and Sciences; Health Sciences and Human Performance; and Music, Theatre, and Dance.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...