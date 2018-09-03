United Way To Kick Off Annual Campaign

OSWEGO, NY – United Way of Greater Oswego County officially begins its 2019 Annual Campaign with a kick-off breakfast on Sept. 12 at the American Foundry in Oswego.

The event will introduce the theme to this year’s United Way Campaign, “We Live United…United We Live.”

The theme for the United Way’s 2019 campaign focuses on the fact that United Way’s impact is felt throughout all of Oswego County.

“Administered through our partner agencies, United Way supported programs serve people of all age groups in every community in Oswego County; from Hannibal to Central Square, Pulaski to Phoenix, and everywhere in between,” said Lexie Wallace, United Way resource development director.

Wallace has worked closely with the United Way’s Campaign Cabinet, a dedicated group of community volunteers, including Sue Cahill (Pathfinder Bank), Todd Fiorenza (Exelon Generation), Clark Stanton (OVIA), Rob Rolfe (Harmony Financial), and Chairperson Dick Delaney (Novelis), to establish an enlightening agenda that will serve to jump-start the 2019 campaign.

One of the highlights of the breakfast will be the unveiling of the United Way’s new video; an educational piece emphasizing the positive impact that United Way has on Oswego County.

“Our video will present a clear picture as to exactly how United Way impacts those it serves and the results United Way, through its member agency programs, has achieved toward ending hunger, helping youth succeed and building healthier communities,” said Wallace. We’ve made tremendous strides in each of these areas. United Way funded wellness programs touched the lives of more than 13,000 individuals; youth programs served more than 3,300 young people, and food subsidy programs provided more than 150,000 meals to individuals of all ages.”

Wallace said the video also addresses the United Way’s process of ensuring donor dollars do the most good by focusing on the pressing needs facing our communities.

“Our partner agencies do an amazing job. They have the resources to maximize the donor dollars they receive,” she said. “We want people to understand that when it comes to supporting United Way, even if they give a little, their community gets a lot.”

The United Way of Greater Oswego County 2018 Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast will be held Sept. 12 from 8 – 9 a.m. at the American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St., behind Fajita Grill on Route 104 West, in Oswego.

The Breakfast is open to the public.

The cost to attend is $15 per person and includes a sit down breakfast.

Tickets for the United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast may be purchased online at www.oswegounitedway.org, by emailing [email protected], or by calling the United Way office at 315-593-1900.

Deadline for registration is Sept. 5.

The United Way Annual Campaign helps to raise funds for 31 human services programs that are provided through the United Way’s 20 partner agencies.

For more information on United Way of Greater Oswego County visit www.oswegounitedway.org.