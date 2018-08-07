University Police Charge Cato Man With DWI

OSWEGO TOWN — SUNY Oswego University Police arrested a Cato resident on a motor vehicle felony and related charges on Aug. 3.

Donald R. Conley, 58, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle – a Class E, first degree felony – and driving while intoxicated.

Police also charged him with operating a vehicle with no working tail lights and an unsafe lane change infraction.

Conley was released on appearance tickets.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Sterio in Oswego Town Court on Aug. 20.

