Upcoming Book Features Work From Mexico Student

MEXICO – Emily Thompson, a junior at Mexico High School, has received word that her short science fiction story will be published in an upcoming book.

Thompson, who learned of and entered a competition through the school’s Creative Writing Club, will see her 100-word story appear in a book produced by Young Writers titled “Stranger Sagas — New York Authors.”

The book is set for release March 31.

More than 13,500 entries were submitted for the contest, which presented entrants with just a few broad words to start their stories.

Keeping the stories concise and utilizing editing skills was the true test, said Thompson.

To show the tough constraints Thompson and other entrants faced, the previous three paragraphs of this story add up to the 100-word limit.

Thompson’s story began with “Ticking, the only thing heard worldwide was the ticking,” and continues as a race against time to exit the planet before time runs out.

Her story is titled “Goodbye Earth.”

Being published is humbling and “very cool,” said Thompson, who may still receive a further award through Young Writers for her story when winners are announced in April.

The publisher said a copy of the book would be sent to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. for their records.

English teacher Anne Michaelis, the adviser of Mexico’s Creative Writing Club, applauded the hard work and skill Thompson showed.

“I knew from the moment she entered this club that she was an outstanding writer who doesn’t give herself enough credit,” said Michaelis. “I’m so proud of her.”

