OSWEGO – The pedestrian who died as a result of his injuries in the motor vehicle accident on State Route 104 at West Seventh Street in the city of Oswego has been identified as Donald F. Bucher, 60, of Oswego.

There have been no charges filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego City Police Department at 315-342-8120.

