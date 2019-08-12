US Maritime Administration Grants Port of Oswego Authority a Marine Highway Project Designation

OSWEGO – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration August 9 announced the designation of nine Marine Highway Projects and a Marine Highway Route that will benefit Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington State and American Samoa. Marine highways are navigable waterways that can be used as alternate options to traditional shipping methods.

“The designation of marine highways by Congress will help move cargo and people to help grow the economy and shift freight off of congested highways,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“Marine highways are an efficient and cost-effective option for moving freight and passengers in America,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.

The America’s Marine Highway Program authorizes the designation of Marine Highway Routes and Marine Highway Projects. A Marine Highway Project is a planned service, or expansion of an existing service, on a designated Marine Highway Route. Designation makes projects and highway routes eligible to apply for federal funding. Congress appropriated $7 million for AMHP in Fiscal Year 2019.

Port of Oswego Great Lakes Container Service: The designation will support the Port’s goal of expanding its reach into national containerized cargo movement, which should help to reduce on-road truck trips and ease congestion at two international border crossings (Buffalo and Detroit/Windsor).

Port of Oswego Executive Director William W. Scriber said, “We are very honored by this select national designation – as we move forward with our expansion at the Port of Oswego. As the only port in New York State, on Lake Ontario, we see the growth of our services as a vital boost to not only the local economy but the state of New York.”

