OSWEGO – Verna H. McAdam, 81, of Oswego, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020.

Born in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Phyllis and Thomas C. Hance.

Verna earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education at The College at Brockport, State University of New York.

She began teaching in 1962 and celebrated her retirement in 1995 from the Oswego City School District with a big family celebration.

Verna met her husband, James W. McAdam, at Brockport and they were married in 1961.

They raised their family in Oswego.

Verna was a softball player, a bowler, donated her time to the American Cancer Society, helped set up a scholarship for future female physical education teachers, spent many hours at her ceramic/coffee club, and had many stories about her days as a cheerleader and synchronized swimmer.

She was always on the go and enjoyed traveling with her husband and wintering in Florida.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends and loving and spoiling her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James; her children, Lance (Karen) of Hudson, NH, Darcy (Kevin) Ahern of Oswego and James Jr. (Lisa) of Coventry, RI; six grandchildren, Megan, Jordan, Sarah, Cammi, Macy and Owen; a brother, Ken (Joyce) of Castile, NY; her sister, Marjorie of Warsaw, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Verna was predeceased by her brother, Fred,;and her sisters. Clarice and Phyllis.

We remember her with love and laughter, as that is what she always gave.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 23 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Services will be held in the spring at Rural Cemetery.

