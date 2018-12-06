Volney Students Shine With Gratitude, Effort

VOLNEY – Volney Elementary School recently honored several students for serving as role models to their classmates throughout the month of November.

One student from each classroom was nominated by their teacher for the monthly Principal’s Award because they exhibited gratitude toward their peers, staff members and guests in the building.

Before Principal Todd Terpening presented the honorees with their awards, he commended the students for their efforts and encouraged all Volney students to express gratitude throughout the school year.

Certificates of honor were provided to the following students: Blake Warner, Addyson King, Chandley Remp, Caymen Austin, Caylee Regan, Heath Turner, Eli Timmerman, Sophie Brewster, Brandon Bartlett, Wyatt Conger, Corbin Hayes, Chloe Blackwell, Juliet Schnall, Bryana Stanard, Brady Jacobson, Caleb Turner, Caleb Clark, Haley Taplin, Aidan Brewster and David Gilbert.

Terpening also lauded students who dedicated the month of November to focusing on a personal goal.

Because great strides were made academically, socially and/or behaviorally, “On a Roll” certificates were presented by Terpening to the following students: Grant Hastert, Madeline Meeks, Leah Parks, Serenity Root, Ella Porter, Aaliyah Rothrock, Charlotte Britton, Conor Dona, Sadie Davis, Brydon Taber, Carter Perras, Treyvin Munger, Miguel Alvarado-Vasquez, Evan Calkins, Nikolas Grant, Shane Thomas, Khloe Bergman, Cole Havens, Nina Cunningham and Jonathan West.

