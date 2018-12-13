WCNY Presents Books To Literacy Coalition Of Oswego County

WCNY,Central New York’s public broadcaster, presented the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), with hundreds of dollars of new books as part of its local Great American Read literacy and community engagement efforts, it was announced by Mike Egan, LCOC president.

WCNY purchased the books through the river’s end independent bookstore, with the assistance of owner Bill Reilly. Funding for the books was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Anne Ray Foundation, A Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropy. LCOC will distribute the books at county-wide events throughout the year.

“We are extremely grateful to WCNY and to Bill Reilly for their support,” Egan said. “This collaboration strengthens our outreach and enriches our community.”

The Great American Read initiative encouraged the development of partnerships with local charitable literacy organizations and independent booksellers with the goal of sparking a national conversation about reading, literacy, and the books that have inspired, moved, and shaped us. The initiative included an eight-part national PBS series, “The Great American Read,” that culminated in the first-ever national vote to choose America’s Best-Loved Book. Over four million votes were cast and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee was voted the number one book.

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a growing coalition of more than 36 local organizations dedicated to improving literacy in our county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the areas they cover include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper,” Egan said..

An estimated 40 to 44 million adults in the United States demonstrate skills in the lowest level of prose, document, and quantitative proficiencies.

Many are unable to total an entry on a deposit slip, locate the time and place on a meeting form, or identify a piece of specific information in a brief news article (ProLiteracy Worldwide).

In Oswego County, close to 17,000 adults cannot read above a fifth-grade reading level. With the help of volunteers, donors and advocates, the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County helps adults develop their basic literacy skills.

For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit www.oswegocounty.com and click on the literacy coalition link, or find them on Facebook.

