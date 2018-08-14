Weather Notebook For August 14, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on August 13.

The monthly total is 2.28 inches.

The total for the year is 24.22 inches.

Muggy with periods of rain possible today. High in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy with rain possible tonight. Low 65.

Humid with a mix of sun and clouds with showers possible on Wednesday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Thursday- Increasing clouds with showers developing. High 85. Friday – Breezy and muggy with showers. High near 85. Saturday – Less humid with some sun and maybe an isolated shower. High 80.

