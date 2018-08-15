Weather Notebook For August 15, 2018

Weather Notebook For August 15, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.76-inch of precipitation on August 14.

The monthly total is 3.04 inches.

The total for the year is 24.98 inches.

Very warm and muggy with a mix of clouds and sun today. High in the upper 80s.

Mostly cloudy and warm tonight. Low near 70.

Increasing clouds and a chance of rain late on Thursday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy and muggy with showers. High 85. Saturday – Cooler and less muggy with early showers possible. High near 80. Sunday – Seasonably warm and pleasant with some sun. High 80.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

