Weather Notebook For August 23, 2018

Weather Notebook For August 23, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.30-inch of precipitation on August 22.

The monthly total is 3.95 inches.

The total for the year is 25.89 inches.

A bit breezy becoming sunny and pleasant today. High near 75.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low about 60.

Mostly sunny and seasonably warm on Friday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Warm with some sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High 80. Sunday – Warm with spotty showers possible. High 85. Monday – Warm with scattered showers possible. High near 85.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

