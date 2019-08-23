Weather Notebook For August 23, 2019

Breezy and mild with some sun and clouds today. High about 70.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 50.

Mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. High in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly sunny and warm. High in the upper 70s. Monday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Tuesday – A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain late. High 85.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 22.

The monthly total is 2.79 inches.

The total for the year is 35.76 inches.

