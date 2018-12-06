Weather Notebook For December 6, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 5.

The monthly total is 1.02 inches.

The total for the year is 43.70 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 5.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.7 inches.

The winter season stands at 27.9 inches.

Breezy with snow showers, heavier east of the lake today. High 35.

Partly cloudy with snow showers possible tonight. Low 25.

Brisk and colder with snow showers on Friday. High near 25.

Looking ahead: Saturday – A few more snow showers possible. High around 30. Sunday – Brisk and chilly with some sun. High 32. Monday – Some sun but still chilly. High about 32.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...