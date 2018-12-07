Weather Notebook For December 7, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received



0.14-inch of precipitation on December 6.

The monthly total is 1.16 inches.

The total for the year is 43.84 inches.

Fulton received 2.7 inches of snow on December 6.

Total snowfall for the month is 4.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 30.6 inches.

Breezy and cold with lingering bands of lake snow today. High

25.

Cloudy and cold tonight. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy and cold with sone snow possible on Saturday.

High in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds.

High around 30. Monday – Warmer with some sun. High 35.

Tuesday – A mix of sun and clouds. High about 30.

