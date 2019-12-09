Weather Notebook For December 9, 2019

Breezy and milder with some rain likely today. High 45.

Cloudy with more rain showers tonight. Low in the upper 40s.

Still mild with rain and maybe flurries later on Tuesday. High near 40 early then dropping into the 30s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Colder with lake effect snow possible. High about 35. Thursday – Cold with more lake effect possible. High in the upper 20s. Friday – A bit milder with increasing clouds. High near 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on December 8.

The monthly total is 1.47 inches.

The total for the year is 51.51 inches.

Fulton received no snow on December 8.

Total snowfall for the month is 11.4 inches.

The winter season stands at 18.5 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...