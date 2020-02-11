Weather Notebook For February 11, 2020

Cloudy with flurries or light rain possible today. High about 40.

Cloudy with lake effect flurries possible tonight. Low near 25.

Mostly cloudy and colder on Wednesday. High about 30.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy with snow showers, maybe mixing with rain. High in the mid 30s. Friday – Mostly cloudy and colder with scattered flurries. High near 15. Saturday – Partly cloudy and not as cold. High near 25.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.10-inch of precipitation on February 10.

The monthly total is 1.68 inches.

The total for the year is 5.16 inches.

Fulton received 0.1-inch of snow on February 10.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 63.4 inches.

