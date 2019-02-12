Weather Notebook For February 12, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received a trace of precipitation on February 11.

The monthly total is 1.30 inches.

The total for the year is 5.57 inches.

Fulton received 0.4-inch of snow on February 11.

Total snowfall for the month is 13.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 90.1 inches.

Brisk and cold with snow developing with an icy mix or rain possible later today. High in the upper 20s.

A mix of wet snow and ice, maybe some sleet in some areas tonight. Low near 30.

Blustery with periods of snow likely; 3-6 inches possible on Wednesday. High falling into the 20s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk with some lingering lake effect early. High 35. Friday – Breezy and milder with rain or snow possible. High near 40. Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow possible. High 30.

