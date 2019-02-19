Weather Notebook For February 19, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.17-inch of precipitation on February 18.

The monthly total is 2.48 inches.

The total for the year is 6.75 inches.

Fulton received 3.8 inches of snow on February 18.

Total snowfall for the month is 25.1 inches.

The winter season stands at 102.0 inches.

Cold with some sun and lingering snow showers possible today. High 20.

Cold and cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 10.

Mostly cloudy with snow possible on Wednesday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Windy with rain or snow possible. High 40 and falling into the 30s. Friday – A mix of sun and clouds. High 35. Saturday – Mild with increasing clouds. High 35.

