Weather Notebook For February 25, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.37-inch of precipitation on February 24.

The monthly total is 3.03 inches.

The total for the year is 7.30 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 24.

Total snowfall for the month is 25.6 inches.

The winter season stands at 102.5 inches.

Very windy and cold with lake effect snow today. High falling to 25.

Breezy and cold with snow possible tonight. Low 15.

Still blustery with lingering flurries on Tuesday. High 20.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Cloudy with snow showers possible. High 25. Thursday – Chilly with lingering flurries possible. High 25. Friday – A bit of snow or rain possible early. High near 40.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...