Weather Notebook For February 28, 2020

Blustery and cold with more lake effect likely today. High in the mid 20s.

Cloudy and cold with lake effect snow tonight. Low 15.

Cold with more lake effect possible on Saturday. High near 20.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Not as cold with a mix of sun and clouds. High 30. Monday – Milder with rain-snow possible High near 40. Tuesday – Cloudy and milder with rain possible High in the lower 40s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.35-inch of precipitation on February 27.

The monthly total is 3.22 inches.

The total for the year is 6.70 inches.

Fulton received 1.3 inches of snow on February 27.

Total snowfall for the month is 34.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 84.0 inches.

