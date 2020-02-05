Weather Notebook For February 5, 2020
Colder with early flurries possible and some sun today. High near 30.
Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low near 25.
Cloudy with a wimtry mix possible on Thursday. High aroumd 35.
Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy and colder with snow-rain possible. High 30, falling into the 20s. Saturday – Cloudy and cold. High near 25. Sunday – Cloudy with lingering snow showers but not as cold. High near 35.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on February 4.
The monthly total is 0.05-inch.
The total for the year is 3.53 inches.
Fulton received no snow on February 4.
Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch.
The winter season stands at 49.5 inches.
