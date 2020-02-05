Weather Notebook For February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020 Steve Yablonski

Colder with early flurries possible and some sun today. High near 30.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low near 25.

Cloudy with a wimtry mix possible on Thursday. High aroumd 35.

Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy and colder with snow-rain possible. High 30, falling into the 20s. Saturday – Cloudy and cold. High near 25. Sunday – Cloudy with lingering snow showers but not as cold. High near 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on February 4.

The monthly total is 0.05-inch.

The total for the year is 3.53 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 4.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch.

The winter season stands at 49.5 inches.

