Weather Notebook For February 6, 2020

Cloudy with a wimtry mix tapering off today. High near 32.

Partly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 30.

Cloudy with snow, heavy at times, on Friday. High falling into the 20s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Cloudy and cold. High near 25. Sunday – Cloudy with lingering snow showers but not as cold. High near 35. Monday – Cloudy with snow showers, maybe mixing with rain. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on February 5.

The monthly total is 0.05-inch.

The total for the year is 3.53 inches.

Fulton received no snow on February 5.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch.

The winter season stands at 49.5 inches.

