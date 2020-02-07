Weather Notebook For February 7, 2020

Windy with snow, heavy at times, today. High falling into the 20s.

Cloudy and very cold with snow possible tonight. Low near 10.

Cloudy and cold with snow flurries on Saturday. High about 15.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cloudy with lingering snow showers but not as cold. High near 35. Monday – Cloudy with snow showers, maybe mixing with rain. High in the upper 30s. Tuesday – Mostly cloudy and milder. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.60-inch of precipitation on February 6.

The monthly total is 0.65-inch.

The total for the year is 4.13 inches.

Fulton received 4.5 inches of snow on February 6.

Total snowfall for the month is 4.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 54.0 inches.

