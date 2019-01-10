Weather Notebook For January 10, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.59-inch of precipitation on January 9.

The monthly total is 1.40 inches.

The total for the year is 1.40 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on January 9.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.0 inch.

The winter season stands at 42.8 inches.

Brisk and cold with lake effect snow likely today. High around 25.

Cold with lake effect snow tonight. Low about 15.

Brisk and cold with lingering flurries on Friday. High in the teens.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Cloudy and cold. High 15. Sunday – Cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 20. Monday – Increasing sunshine. High 25.

