Weather Notebook For January 21, 2020

Sun giving way to clouds with flurries possible today. High 25.

Mostly cloudy and cold with lake effect possible tonight. Low near 15.

Warmer with some afternoon sun on Wednesday. High 35.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Mostly sunny and milder. High in the upper 30s. Friday – Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High close to 40. Saturday – Breezy with some rain or wet snow developing. High around 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on January 20.

The monthly total is 2.06 inches.

The total for the year is 2.06 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 20.

Total snowfall for the month is 14.9 inches

The winter season stands at 46.9 inches.

