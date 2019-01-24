Weather Notebook For January 24, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.20-inch of precipitation on January 23.

The monthly total is 3.61 inches.

The total for the year is 3.61 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on January 23.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.7 inches.

The winter season stands at 66.5 inches.

Rain changing to snow and tapering off later today. High near 30.

Mostly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low in the upper teens.

A few lingering lake snow flurries possible on Friday. High in the mid 20s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and colder with snow showers early. High 20. Sunday – A few snow showers possible. High 25. Monday – Colder with a few flurries. High near 20.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...