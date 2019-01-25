Weather Notebook For January 25, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.29-inch of precipitation on January 24.

The monthly total is 3.90 inches.

The total for the year is 3.90 inches.

Fulton received 0.2-inch of snow on January 24.

Total snowfall for the month is 24.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 66.7 inches.

Snow showers, heaviest east of the lake, today. High near 25.

Mostly cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 10.

Brisk and colder with snow showers on Saturday. High 20.

Looking ahead: Sunday – A few snow showers possible. High 25. Monday – Cloudy and colder with flurries possible. High in the upper teens. Tuesday – More snow possible maybe mixed with rain. High near 35.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...