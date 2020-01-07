Weather Notebook For January 7, 2020

Milder with a mix of sun and clouds today. High near 40.

Partly cloudy with lake effect possible tonight. Low near 25.

Blustery and colder with snow likely on Wednesday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Mostly cloudy and chilly. High near 30. Friday – Breezy and milder with rain possible. High near 40. Saturday – Cloudy and rainy. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.06-inch of precipitation on January 6.

The monthly total is 0.56-inch.

The total for the year is 0.56-inch.

Fulton received 1.1 inches of snow on January 6.

Total snowfall for the month is 2.4 inches

The winter season stands at 34.4 inches.

