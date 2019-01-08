Weather Notebook For January 8, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.12-inch of precipitation on January 7.

The monthly total is 0.41-inch.

The total for the year is 0.41-inch.

Fulton received no snow on January 7.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.7-inch.

The winter season stands at 42.5 inches.

Breezy and milder with rain showers possible today. High around 40.

Rain changing to snow tonight. Low 32.

Blustery and colder with snow likely on Wednesday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk and cold with lake effect likely. High 25. Friday – Cloudy and very cold with flurries possible. High in the upper teens. Saturday – Mostly cloudy and cold. High 20.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...