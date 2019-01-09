Weather Notebook For January 9, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.40-inch of precipitation on January 8.

The monthly total is 0.81-inch.

The total for the year is 0.81-inch.

Fulton received no snow on January 8.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.7-inch.

The winter season stands at 42.5 inches.

Blustery and cold with snow likely today. High around 32.

Cold and blustery with lake effect snow, heavy at times, tonight. Low 20.

Brisk and cold with more lake effect likely on Thursday. High near 25.

Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy and cold with some lingering lake effect. High 15. Saturday – Very cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High in the upper teens. Sunday – Mostly cloudy and cold. High 20.

