Weather Notebook For May 16, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on May 15.

The monthly total is 4.50 inches.

The total for the year is 19.60 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 15.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

A bit cool with increasing sun today. High near 60.

Partly cloudy with showers possible tonight. Low near 45.

Mild with early showers tapering off Friday. High about 65.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Partly sunny and mild. High in the lower 60s. Sunday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High near 70. Monday – Breezy, warm and a bit humid with scattered showers possible. High in the lower 70s.

