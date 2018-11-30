Weather Notebook For November 30, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.26-inch of precipitation on November 29.

The monthly total is 7.45 inches.

The total for the year is 42.66 inches.

Fulton received 1.5 inches of snow on November 29.

Total snowfall for the month is 26.2 inches.

The winter season stands at 26.2 inches.

Mostly cloudy and chilly with light snow possible today. High 30.

Cold with flurries possible tonight. Low 30.

Mostly cloudy with some late afternoon rain possible on Saturday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Milder with some rain possible. High around 50. Monday – Still mild with some rain or snow possible. High 40. Tuesday – Cloudy and cooler. High 30.

