Weather Notebook For October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Mainly sunny and mild today. High 65.

Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low in the upper 40s.

Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late on Saturday. High in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly sunny but cooler. High near 60. Monday – A bit milder with some sun. High 65. Tuesday – Cool with a mix of clouds and sun. High 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 10.

The monthly total is 1.24-inch.

The total for the year is 41.70 inches.

