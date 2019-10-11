Weather Notebook For October 11, 2019

Mainly sunny and mild today. High 65.

Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low in the upper 40s.

Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late on Saturday. High in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly sunny but cooler. High near 60. Monday – A bit milder with some sun. High 65. Tuesday – Cool with a mix of clouds and sun. High 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 10.

The monthly total is 1.24-inch.

The total for the year is 41.70 inches.

