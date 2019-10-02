Weather Notebook For October 2, 2019

Much cooler with showers tapering off today. Early high in the 60s, falling into the 50s.

Mostly cloudy with some drizzle possible tonight. Low near 45.

Cool with scatterd showers developing on Thursday. High in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Brisk and chilly with scatterd showers possible. High in the lower 50s. Saturday – Crisp and cool with a mix of sun and ciouds. High near 60. Sunday – Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High near 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.20-inch of precipitation on October 1.

The monthly total is 0.20-inch.

The total for the year is 40.66 inches.

