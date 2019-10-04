Weather Notebook For October 4, 2019

Brisk and chilly with scattered showers early today. High in the lower 50s.

Clear and cold tonight. Low near 35.

Crisp and cool with a mix of sun and ciouds on Saturday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of rain. High near 65. Monday – Seasonably cool and cloudy with rain likely. High in the upper 50s. Tuesday – Cool and cloudy with a chance of rain. High near 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.12-inch of precipitation on October 3.

The monthly total is 0.56-inch.

The total for the year is 41.02 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...