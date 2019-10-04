Weather Notebook For October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Brisk and chilly with scattered showers early today. High in the lower 50s.

Clear and cold tonight. Low near 35.

Crisp and cool with a mix of sun and ciouds on Saturday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of rain. High near 65. Monday – Seasonably cool and cloudy with rain likely. High in the upper 50s. Tuesday – Cool and cloudy with a chance of rain. High near 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.12-inch of precipitation on October 3.

The monthly total is 0.56-inch.

The total for the year is 41.02 inches.

