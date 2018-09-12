Weather Notebook For September 12, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.04-inch of precipitation on September 11.

The monthly total is 0.74-inch.

The total for the year is 27.14 inches.

Muggy and warm with a mix of clouds and sun today. High near 80.

Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible tonight. Low 65.

Warm and muggy with a few scattered showers possible late on Thursday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High 80. Saturday – Warm and muggy with intervals of sun. High near 85. Sunday – Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 85.

